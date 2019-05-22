|
|
Coogan, Bernard Leo
June 10, 1920 - May 13, 2019
Lieutenant Colonel Bernard L. Coogan, 98, of Osprey, Florida, formerly of Alexandria, Virginia, West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, and St. Petersburg, FL passed away on May 13, 2019. Born on June 10, 1920 in England he was the son of Sarah and Bernard Coogan. The Coogan family immigrated to Philadelphia from England during his childhood. He graduated from LaSalle University in Philadelphia before joining the U.S. Army to serve in World War II. Col. Coogan was a career Army officer serving in many overseas and stateside posts. He served with distinction in both World War II and the Korean War. He received many military honors and awards including the Bronze Star. He then worked for over two decades as a senior civilian executive at the United States Army Materiel Development and Readiness Command (DARCOM)after his retirement from the Army.
After his retirement from DARCOM, he and his late wife, Helen Virginia (Jean) Coogan, enjoyed visiting with family and friends at their homes in Virginia and Cape Cod until moving full time to St. Petersburg, Florida. Col. Coogan and his wife Jean were devout Roman Catholics and served as Eucharist ministers in their various parishes. They also spent many hours volunteering in a local elementary school and helping patients at a nearby hospital in St. Petersburg. His last few years were spent in the loving care of the wonderful staff at The Windsor of Venice. Col. Coogan was predeceased by his devoted wife of 66 years, Jean, and his son Bernard Dyson Coogan. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Barbara Coogan Twohig and son-in-law Mr. Stephen Twohig of Osprey, Florida and Brewster, Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews. He touched many lives in his near century on earth and we were all better off having the honor to know him.
His funeral service and Catholic Mass will held at Our Lady Mount Carmel Parish in Osprey at a future date. Internment with full military honors will follow at Bay of Pines National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 22 to May 23, 2019