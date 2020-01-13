|
Salmon, Bernard R.
Aug 27, 1929 - Dec 21, 2019
Bernard ("Barney") R. Salmon, age 90 of Sarasota, Florida passed away on December 21, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Flushing, New York to Harold M. and Helen ("Eleanor") Salmon. Barney is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gayle S. Salmon.
Barney graduated from Colgate College with a business degree. He joined the USAF where he served in the Korean War as a meteorologist. He and Gayle moved to Sarasota in 1959. He claimed he was a native Floridian! He sold life insurance with Connecticut Mutual / Mass Mutual for 30+ years. It was the perfect fit . . he was a natural leader. Barney played the saxophone and joined a jazz band called the "sophisticates" where they cut their first record.
Barney was active in Kiwanis and was a lifelong member. He was on the Planning Board for the City of Sarasota; always trying to make a difference. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason, worked with the police board and became friends with the local chief of police. Barney still found time to be a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 11 and enjoyed the activities it took to work towards becoming an Eagle Scout.
Barney is survived by his two children Bernard H. Salmon (Ana) and Lynda Mouchett-Morey (Lynn), all of Sarasota. He is also survived by three grandchildren Brandon M. Mouchett (Tampa), Paige A. Mouchett and Clara E. Salmon (both of Sarasota); one niece and three nephews.
A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020