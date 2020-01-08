|
Sussman, Bernard
Jan 23, 1920 - Jan 7, 2020
Bernie, a longtime resident of Longboat Key and formerly of Rye, NY, was born in the Bronx, NY, attended DeWitt Clinton High School at the age of 13, graduated at 16 and later studied at NYU.
After serving in the military during World War II, Bernie met the love of his life, Shirley, whom he married on September 23, 1951. During their happy 66-year marriage they shared a life filled with exotic travel, bridge, tennis, theater, arts, and music. Bernie built a successful fireproof door manufacturing company and retired at the young age of 50.
Bernie is survived by his three daughters, seven grandchildren and a great-grandson, all of whom brought him immense joy and love throughout his life.
Bernie's brilliant mind, gigantic heart and overwhelming selflessness lives on with his family, friends, and all that knew him.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020