Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA 30274
(770) 909-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Yancy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard "Pop" Yancy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard "Pop" Yancy Obituary
Yancy, Bernard "Pop"
Nov. 9, 1941 - Apr. 19, 2020
Bernard "Pop" Yancy, 78, passed away on April 19, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm-6:00pm on Thurs., April 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am on Fri., May 1, 2020 at Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel (6580 Church Street Riverdale Ga 30274). Interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery.
Bernard was born in Sarasota, FL and was the eldest son of the late Hugh Yancy, Sr. and the late Ira Yancy of Sarasota, FL. He received his heavenly wings on April 19, 2020 in Atlanta, GA.
He was a great baseball player, where he played for The Nine Devil's and football player. He own Yancy's Roofing Company in Sarasota, FL and Atlanta, GA.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Nikki Yancy; daughters, Sheryl Adams, Amirah Head and Bernita Yancy; son, Lenard Hart; brothers, Hugh Yancy and Brent Yancy Jr.; sisters, Carolyn Y. Major-Harper, Betty Jackson, and Dorothy Perry; bonus children, Shateria Harmon, Anthony Swift Jr., Shamonta Swift, Rodney Robinson, Kahlil Wimberly; 18 grandchildren; mother-in-law, Ann Green; father-in-law, Claude Jones; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Brent Yancy Sr.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-Riverdale Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -