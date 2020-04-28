|
|
Yancy, Bernard "Pop"
Nov. 9, 1941 - Apr. 19, 2020
Bernard "Pop" Yancy, 78, passed away on April 19, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm-6:00pm on Thurs., April 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am on Fri., May 1, 2020 at Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel (6580 Church Street Riverdale Ga 30274). Interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery.
Bernard was born in Sarasota, FL and was the eldest son of the late Hugh Yancy, Sr. and the late Ira Yancy of Sarasota, FL. He received his heavenly wings on April 19, 2020 in Atlanta, GA.
He was a great baseball player, where he played for The Nine Devil's and football player. He own Yancy's Roofing Company in Sarasota, FL and Atlanta, GA.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Nikki Yancy; daughters, Sheryl Adams, Amirah Head and Bernita Yancy; son, Lenard Hart; brothers, Hugh Yancy and Brent Yancy Jr.; sisters, Carolyn Y. Major-Harper, Betty Jackson, and Dorothy Perry; bonus children, Shateria Harmon, Anthony Swift Jr., Shamonta Swift, Rodney Robinson, Kahlil Wimberly; 18 grandchildren; mother-in-law, Ann Green; father-in-law, Claude Jones; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Brent Yancy Sr.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020