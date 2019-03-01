|
|
Zapatha, Bernard
Dec. 4, 1934 - Feb. 9, 2019
Bernard Richard Zapatha, 84, passed away Saturday, February 9th, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Bernard was born December 4th, 1934 to Ophelia and Anthony Zapatha in Springfield, Massachusetts, the youngest of four children. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1952.
Bernard attended Van Sickle Jr. High School for one year where he met his beautiful bride and wife of 63 years Elaine Josephine Moquin.
In 1951 Bernard began his lifelong career in the metal finishing business where he worked his way up to General Manager of a large plating company. After a short time of owning a retail business he fulfilled his dream of moving to sunny Florida in 1978 where he founded Poly Coatings of the South, Inc. and semi-retired 36 years later. Bernard enjoyed spending time with his family and watching sports, his favorite teams are the Tampa Bay Rays and Lightning.
Bernard is survived by his wife Elaine, daughter Donna, sons Wayne and Glenn, grandchildren Adam, Jake, Gemma, Dean, Samantha and Mathew.
A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held Tuesday March 12th 2019 9:30 am at St Thomas More Catholic Church, Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019