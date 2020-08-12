Nees, Bernd (Bernie)

May 13,1950 - Aug 5, 2020

Bernd (Bernie) Nees of Sarasota passed away after a brief illness on August 5, 2020 with his wife by his side. Bernie was born in Germany. He was the owner of Bernie's German Delicatessen in Venice. He is survived by his wife, Brigitte, his sister, Gabi (Uwe), his niece, Ines, his step-sons, Ralph (Kim) Diehl and Pete Diehl, and his extended family in Germany. He will be missed by family and friends.



