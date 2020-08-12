1/
Bernd (Bernie) Nees
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nees, Bernd (Bernie)
May 13,1950 - Aug 5, 2020
Bernd (Bernie) Nees of Sarasota passed away after a brief illness on August 5, 2020 with his wife by his side. Bernie was born in Germany. He was the owner of Bernie's German Delicatessen in Venice. He is survived by his wife, Brigitte, his sister, Gabi (Uwe), his niece, Ines, his step-sons, Ralph (Kim) Diehl and Pete Diehl, and his extended family in Germany. He will be missed by family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Good Earth Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved