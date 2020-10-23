Weiss, Bernice Pearigen
Oct 7, 1924 - Oct 20, 2020
Bernice Pearigen Weiss, age 96, of Siesta Key, died on Tuesday October 20, 2020.
Bernice, was born on October 7, 1924 in Methodist Hospital, in Memphis Tennessee, the eldest of 4 children of the Reverend William H. and Jessie Pearigen. She earned an Undergraduate Degree from Lambeth College and a Masters Degree in Biology from Vanderbilt University.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Charles F. (Chuck) Weiss, her mother and father, her brother Bill Pearigen and sister Caroline Robinson.
Bernice, or "Gran" as she was known by her family and friends, is survived by her sister Pat McCollum, three sons Chad, Paul and Bart Weiss, six grandchildren Tory Dalton, Brett Weiss, Mickey Weiss, Tim Weiss, Jeffery Weiss, and Thomas Weiss; and two great grandchildren Grayson and Emmett Dalton.
Bernice was a beloved mother, grandmother, scholar, author, photographer, mentor, and friend to all ages in her Church and in the Sarasota, and the Les Cheneaux Islands (Michigan) communities. An extraordinary woman who was "always intellectually ahead of her time, and a forward thinker". Bernice found great reward in serving others, by volunteering for the betterment of every association, community and church she belonged to.
She was a longtime member of the Siesta Key Chapel, where she worshiped, taught, volunteered, and served in many capacities for the past 30 years.
A virtual memorial service will be held at the Siesta Key Chapel in November
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to the charities listed below; Siesta Key Chapel Endowment Fund, Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Ave., Sarasota, FL 34242, 941-966-1166, Siestakeychapel.org
or Check payable to Les Cheneaux Foundation, C/O Law Office of George M. Covington, 500 N. Western Avenue, Suite 204 Lake Forest, IL 60045.
