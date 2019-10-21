Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Bernice Wallace


1934 - 2019
Bernice Wallace Obituary
Wallace, Bernice
Aug. 7, 1934 - Oct. 18, 2019
Bernice Wallace, 85, lifelong resident of Sarasota died October 18, 2019. She will be remembered most for her love of family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Bernice is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Myrle.
She is survived by her two sons, Tim (Cathy) Wallace, Bradenton, FL; Gary (Karen) Wallace, Myakka City, FL; two brothers, Jerry (Betsy) Herring, Sarasota, FL; Travis (Evelyn) Herring, Raleigh, NC; sister, Marlene Jones, Sarasota, FL; grandson, Brian (Stacy) Wallace, Sarasota, FL; two great grandsons, Reed and Rylee Wallace, Sarasota, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Gulf Gate Chapel. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at the Wallace Cemetery at Hopewell Memorial Park. Sentiments may be left online at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
