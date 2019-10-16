|
Williams, Bertha Mae "Bert"
July 13, 1931 - Oct 11, 2019
Bertha Mae "Bert" Williams, 88, of Sarasota, FL entered eternal rest on Friday, October 11, 2019.
She was born to Essie Lane and Hezekiah Henderson on July 13, 1931 in Crescent City, FL, where she lived the early part of her life. Later, she would move to Bradenton, FL (44 Quarters) and wed Eugene "Gene" Williams. In early adulthood "Bert" would work alongside her husband and children. She'd travel to New Jersey, Virginia, and any other agricultural areas during season as a laborer, showing her children the value of hard work, and often, returning from a hard day of work, to gladly cook for families of 10 or more. Lastly, she relocated from Bradenton to Newtown Estates in Sarasota, FL, where she would work for 30 plus years in the community.
Her love, selflessness, and dedication to her family was always displayed. She would often open her home to anyone in need without hesitation. A tragic circumstance would once again, pour out the essence of her being, as she unwaveringly raised her four grandchildren as well helping to raise her five great-grandchildren. She enjoyed worshipping as a member of Light of the World International Church, Sarasota, FL. Being able to sit, visit, talk, and laugh with loved ones, gave her so much satisfaction and feelings of appreciation.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Bertha "Bert" was predeceased by her daughter, Elsie Murray; her sons, Joseph and Larry Williams; a granddaughter, Latarsha Murray-Johnson; and great-grandsons, Shalick and Hakeem Murray.
Leaving to mourn and adore her memories are her sons, Lugene Williams of Sarasota, FL, Charlie Williams of North Port, FL, Jerry (Elizabeth) Williams of Arcadia, FL, and Clayton Williams of Sarasota, FL; 24 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK Way, Sarasota, FL, from 6 pm until 8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 am at Light of the World International Church, 3809 Chapel Drive, Sarasota, FL, with Pastor Kelvin Lumpkin officiating.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019