Gold, Bertram
April 30, 1932 - Jan 01, 2020
Bertram Gold lived a wonderful life. Married for 61 years to his loving wife Renee, they raised a beautiful family. Their daughter Debra Gold of RI, their daughter Susan Klausner of NJ, and their son Billy Gold of Washington state.
Bert was born in Brooklyn NY and attended NYU and then SUNY Downstate Medical School. He interned at Brooklyn Jewish Hospital and trained at Mallory Institute of Pathology at Boston City Hospital, Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital in NYC, SUNY/Kings County. He taught at SUNY. He served in the USNavy as a Lt Commander stationed at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital.
Bert was on staff as Pathologist at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford Conn. for 30 years and retired as Pathologist
Emeritus. He was also an instructor at University of Connecticut School of Medicine.
He was a devoted husband and father. He loved to collect so many things. He collected ancient Greek coins and learned to read Greek. He collected microscopes that are old and rare. His greatest diversion was going to house sales and flea markets where he acquired everything and anything that appealed to him. Bert was active at Temple Emanu-El in the volunteer choir. He loved singing.
He and Renee were subscribers to the Sarasota Opera and were supporters as well.
He loved the theater and was a subscriber at Florida Studio for the 22 years he lived here.
He will be missed by his ROMEO friends and all the friends and neighbors here at Aviva.
Most of all, he will be missed by his adoring wife and children and grandchildren. Alex Klausner of NYC, Max Klausner of Newark NJ, Lucy Gold and Xander Gold of Bothell WA.
Funeral will be at Temple Emanu-El at 11:00 on Friday, January 3, 2020. Shiva will be on Saturday evening, January 4, at 6:00 at Aviva in the Kretzmer auditorium.`
Donations can be made to Temple Emanu-El, 151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota FL 34232 or Aviva, 1951 N. Honore Ave., Sarasota FL 34235.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020