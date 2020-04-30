Bess Ann Bigford
Bigford, Bess Ann
Dec 30, 1935 - Apr 25, 2020
Bess Ann Bigford, 84, of Bradenton, FL, died on Apr 25, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
