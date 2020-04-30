Bigford, Bess Ann
Dec 30, 1935 - Apr 25, 2020
Bess Ann Bigford, 84, of Bradenton, FL, died on Apr 25, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.