Jefferson-Williams, Bessie

Oct 1, 1925 - Sep 12, 2020

On Sep. 12, 2020, Bessie Jefferson-Williams passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 94 years old. A lifelong Sarasota native. Bessie was the Mother of 8 children. She volunteered for over 25 years at All Faiths Food Bank, known there as " Miss Bessie".

Bessie was predeceased by her husband Hubert Jefferson. She is survived by her 8 children, Evelyn Gray, Diane Glueck, Penny Unus, Shelly Jefferson, Linda Dorman, Robert Jefferson, Sclinda Kennedy, and Allen Jefferson; 16 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren, and 10 Great Great Grandchildren.

The viewing will be held at Toale Brothers on Orange Ave. on Thursday Sept. 17, 2020 from 6-8pm. The funeral and burial service will be held at Bethany Baptist Church on Friday September 18, 2020 at 10am. Toale Brothers Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



