1/1
Bessie Jefferson-Williams
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jefferson-Williams, Bessie
Oct 1, 1925 - Sep 12, 2020
On Sep. 12, 2020, Bessie Jefferson-Williams passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 94 years old. A lifelong Sarasota native. Bessie was the Mother of 8 children. She volunteered for over 25 years at All Faiths Food Bank, known there as " Miss Bessie".
Bessie was predeceased by her husband Hubert Jefferson. She is survived by her 8 children, Evelyn Gray, Diane Glueck, Penny Unus, Shelly Jefferson, Linda Dorman, Robert Jefferson, Sclinda Kennedy, and Allen Jefferson; 16 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren, and 10 Great Great Grandchildren.
The viewing will be held at Toale Brothers on Orange Ave. on Thursday Sept. 17, 2020 from 6-8pm. The funeral and burial service will be held at Bethany Baptist Church on Friday September 18, 2020 at 10am. Toale Brothers Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved