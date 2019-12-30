Home

Bessie Morse-Rutter


1937 - 2019
Bessie Morse-Rutter Obituary
Morse-Rutter, Bessie
Mar 26, 1937 - Dec 26, 2019
On December 26th, 2019, Bess Morse-Rutter, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at age 82.
Bess was born on March 26, 1937 in Linton, Indiana to Carl and Mildred Cole. While working at the Indianapolis Star, she met her first husband and together they raised their son Mark and twins Lisa and Brad. Later in life she met and fell in love with Donald Rutter and, marrying in 1991, they spent the rest of her life together. Bess was an avid reader, listener of rock-and-roll, and later on discovered an immense talent for painting. She also loved gardening, playing mahjong with her friends, and taking care of her many well-loved pets, including the squirrels, rabbits, and birds who would greet her daily at her front door. Bess will always be remembered for her sense of humor, incredible passion, endless grace, and most of all the deep love she had for her charmingly "weird" family.
There will be a celebration of life at the Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club clubhouse on Saturday, January 18th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
