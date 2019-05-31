|
Adams, Beth
Jan 25, 1924 - May 12, 2019
Beth Adams, age 95, of Venice, FL passed away suddenly on Mother's Day, May 12th, 2019 from cardiac arrest.
Beth (Betty Arminda Hedger) was born on January 25th, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Arminda Hedger. The family moved to Ridgewood, NJ where Beth attended Ridgewood High School ('41). She spent her summers at Camp Kiniya in Vermont and attended Fairmont Junior College in Washington, DC. In 1945, Beth graduated from Maryland Women's College in Baltimore and was married that same year to Annapolis graduate, Harold Williams. Together, they had four children (Brad, Joyce, Bonnie, and Jan).
Beth went on to earn her teaching degree at Glassboro State College (Rowan) and taught elementary school for many years. In 1968, she and her family moved to Asheville, NC. Beth attended Western Carolina for her MA in Education. In 1976, Beth married Ralph Palmer and they moved to Myrtle Beach where she earned her S.C. Real Estate License and had a successful career in real estate and timeshare sales. In 1992, while visiting Florida, they discovered Venice FL and soon made that their new home.
Beth was the founder of "Newcomers of Venice" which she started out of her kitchen in 1993. Thanks to Beth, Newcomer's (and NOVA) are two of the most popular social clubs in the Venice area to this day.
Beth was a devoted Patriot who loved her country. She was an active member of the Republican Club, DAR, College Club, Venice Women's Club, and AAUW. She was also a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. An accomplished artist, Beth took many classes at Venice Art Center and her work was featured locally. She held social memberships at Venice Golf & CC, the Plantation Club, and the Venice Yacht Club. Beth was an avid bridge player her entire life and, in later years enjoyed weekly Bingo games at the VFW, Moose Lodge and American Legion in Venice. Beth also took great joy in her many Caribbean cruises and earned "Mariner's Club" status with Holland America.
A true "people person," Beth had a great sense of humor and was a terrific story-teller. She remained fiercely independent through the years. Even at age 95, she could still be seen driving her big Cadillac around town, shopping, and attending social events. She was fortunate enough to be able to care for herself and live alone with minimal assistance to the very end (she recently toured an assisted living facility but complained that there were too many "old people" living there).
Beth is survived by her three loving daughters Joyce Gatta (RI), Bonnie Grover (CT) and Jan Peirce (NH) - as well as eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. Beth lost her only son, Brad Williams, to cancer in 1979. She was also predeceased by husbands Bill Adams (2004) and Ralph Palmer (1997).
Beth exemplified the motto: "Live well, Laugh often, Love much." A private service and life celebration will take place later this year at Lewis Memorial Park in Asheville NC. Donations can be made in Beth's name to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from May 31 to June 2, 2019