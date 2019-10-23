|
Del Pizzo, Beth
June 11, 1964 - Oct 19, 2019
Beth Karen Del Pizzo passed away October 19, 2019 suddenly from complications of myotonic dystrophy at age 55, leaving behind her devoted, strong, and loving husband Paul Del Pizzo, and her joyful and innocent son Michael David Del Pizzo. She is also survived by her siblings Saralyn Abel Dorrill and Jonathan Abel, her uncle and aunt Aaron and Joan Koplin, cousins Sarah Koplin and Seth Koplin, and their families.
Beth was a kind, hilarious soul who revelled in the pop culture of the 1970s, slightly preferring Donny and Marie Osmond to David Cassidy and the Partridge Family, and totally digging Tony Orlando and Dawn. She spent many delicious hours with family in front of a TV and in a movie house, and not enough hours at Van Wezel or in a Broadway venue, though she took in her share of musical theater productions and loved singing herself. She was completely unpretentious: She liked what she liked, and would tell you about it -- she was a talker -- not to convince you of anything, but because she was into it and the details of it.
She could be stubborn, something that runs in the family. She laughed a lot, but didn't know that she was funny. In conversation, you could find yourself on the receiving end of a word salad serving, and then the most amazing and magical insight would appear, something you would think about for days. We'll miss that terribly.
Beth was a Sarasota girl, born and raised. She lived up north for a few years, earning a teaching degree from NYU, focusing on early childhood. Beth had a love and aptitude for being with kids, particularly preschool-aged ones. She worked with the younger set for years, mainly as a daycare teacher, though had to cut back her hours and stop as her myotonic dystrophy and the Great Recession caught up with her.
She and Paul were a study in how to be married; they complemented each other and had complete love, trust, and devotion to each other and their son Michael, and their menagerie of one-eyed hamsters and other pet store clearance items.
That Chekhov quote -- any idiot can face a crisis; it's day-to-day living that wears you out -- didn't apply to Beth. She navigated the universe with grace, and we admire her for it. We miss her already.
There will be a family gathering at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019. For more information, you may visit www.PalmsMemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019