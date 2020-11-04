Bundy, Betsy Ann
Nov 9, 1952 - Sep 18, 2020
Betsy Ann Bundy, 67, a beloved member of the Sarasota community died unexpectedly on September 18. Formerly of Fairfax, VA, she came to Sarasota in 1975 to care for her aging mother. She earned a degree in early childhood education and loved working with children. She later earned an LPN degree at VOTECH and worked with the elderly. She had a heart of gold and loved helping people. An active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, she loved her church family. An excellent photographer, she was a long time member of the Suncoast Camera Club. She loved to travel, the Ringling Medieval Fair, the 4 H Fairs, her book and craft clubs and the Redskins!
She is survived by her 2 sisters, Lynn Dubrosky and Jane Burnette and their families and cousins. A Sunset Memorial Service will be held on Siesta Beach on November 9, at 5 PM near the blue lifeguard station (parking area 2).
Betsy loved life and lived it her way. Heaven now has another angel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.