Bundy, Betsy Ann

Nov 9, 1952 - Sep 18, 2020

Betsy Ann Bundy, 67, a beloved member of the Sarasota community died unexpectedly on September 18. Formerly of Fairfax, VA, she came to Sarasota in 1975 to care for her aging mother. She earned a degree in early childhood education and loved working with children. She later earned an LPN degree at VOTECH and worked with the elderly. She had a heart of gold and loved helping people. An active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, she loved her church family. An excellent photographer, she was a long time member of the Suncoast Camera Club. She loved to travel, the Ringling Medieval Fair, the 4 H Fairs, her book and craft clubs and the Redskins!

She is survived by her 2 sisters, Lynn Dubrosky and Jane Burnette and their families and cousins. A Sunset Memorial Service will be held on Siesta Beach on November 9, at 5 PM near the blue lifeguard station (parking area 2).

Betsy loved life and lived it her way. Heaven now has another angel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store