Plott, Betsy
May 20, 1934 - Jul 27, 2020
Betsy Plott passed away on Monday July 27, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida after a short illness. Betsy was born in Acme, WV May 20, 1934. She graduated from Nitro High School in 1952 and attended WVSC and Morris Harvey College of Nursing. Betsy worked as an administrative assistant at First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, WV where she was an active member. She was a gifted calligraphist, had a beautiful voice and sang in the church choir for many years. After moving to Sarasota, Florida in 2002, she became a member of Church Of The Palms. Betsy will be remembered for her loving heart, infectious sense of humor, and vivacious personality. Betsy's greatest joys in life were spending time her family and friends, gardening, and singing in the choir. Betsy is survived by her loving husband of over 62 years, Robert E. Plott, Sr., her daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Nolan and her husband Rick, grandchildren Zack Nolan, Morgan Lenz and her husband Kory, and Sydney Conrad, two great-grandchildren Ella and Jayce Nolan, many nieces and nephews and sister Jaci White. She was predeceased by her parents Cledith and Eileen Morgan, sister Wilma Beane, and son Robert E. Plott, Jr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date. Fond memories and notes of sympathy may be left at www.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/sarasota
.