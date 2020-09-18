1/1
Bettie B. Cochran
1927 - 2020
Cochran, Bettie B.
May 3, 1927 - Sep 16, 2020
Bettie B. Cochran, 93, went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2020, with her loving daughter by her side. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry M. Brooks, and Harold L. Brooks. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy L. Cochran; her son, L. Briggs Cochran (Linda); grandangels, Kristin Tatem and Jennifer Allen, who called her Grandmere; great grandchildren, Breck Tatem, Sloane Tatem, Brinley Tatem, Brooks Allen, and Will Allen; sister, Rosalie Quarry, sister-in-laws, Jeneve H. Brooks, Lynne Fritschi and Penny Brooks as well as multiple loving family members. Bettie was born in Corbin, KY and raised her family in Lexington, KY. After the blizzard of January 1978, at the invitation of her Minister brother, Harold living in Bradenton, she moved south and settled in the El Conquistador area. She immediately enrolled
in Real Estate classes and gave her heart to El Conquistador and it's development. Upon licensing, she went with the developer/Real Estate Co. Neal and Neal, then developing Valencia Garden and Wild Oak Bay. She proceeded to get her Broker's License and became a top producer and a member of Wagner Realty's Chairman Circle. She enjoyed golfing and was a member of El Conquistador Country Club, now IMG, for 28 years, where she also enjoyed modeling the latest fashions. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene and Bradenton Christian Women's Club. She enjoyed being a consultant for Luzier Cosmetics and a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority Alumnae. She and Cathy enjoyed international travel and seasonal trips to Lexington to visit her family. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and was everyone's best prayer warrior. The family's Celebration of Life will be held with a visitation from 2-4PM with Services to follow at 4PM, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th St W, Bradenton, FL, 34207. Memorial contributions in Bettie B. Cochran's name may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th St W, Bradenton, FL, 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
SEP
20
Service
04:00 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
