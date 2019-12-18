Home

Betty Ann Brown


1938 - 2019
Betty Ann Brown Obituary
Brown, Betty Ann
Dec. 31, 1938 - Dec. 12, 2019
It is great sadness that the Brown family announces the passing of Betty A. Brown, 80, of Tallevast, FL, who departed this Earth on Dec. 12, 2019. Visitation, 6-8 PM, Fri., at Chandler's Funeral Home. Services, 1:00 PM, Sat., at New Bethel M.B. Church. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery. She was loved by her family, friends, and community, and will be greatly missed by all. Funeral Arrangements by Chandler's Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
