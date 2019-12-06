|
|
Gowan, Betty Ann
Nov. 26, 1929 - Nov. 27, 2019
Betty Ann Gowan, age 90, passed away peacefully in Sarasota on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on November 26th, 1929. She was the sister of Lois Walters and Wanda DeBack.
Betty was married to the love of her life, Robert Gowan Sr., for over 60 years. They moved to Sarasota in the early 1950s where they created a wonderful life for their family. Betty was the top loan officer for Ellis Bank in downtown Sarasota for over 30 years. After retiring, she ran the books for a brand new concept her son Mike had created, Gecko's Grill & Pub. She worked alongside her son for close to 20 years. Betty had incredible devotion to her family and compassion for those around her. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She is remembered for her kind, loving and gentle spirit. Her favorite saying was, "Treat others the way you would like to be treated." She was adored by all who knew her.
Betty is lovingly remembered by her two sons; Bobby and Mike, their wives; Darlene and Trish, her 4 grandchildren; Crystal, Austin, Victoria, Michael and one great-grandchild; Lucia.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for her during her last days. A private service is being held. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Tidewell Hospice Sarasota. Toale Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019