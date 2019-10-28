Home

Betty Ann Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Betty Ann
May 15 1929 - Oct 15, 2019
Betty Ann Johnson, 90, formerly of Jamestown, NY, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019, at The Springs at Lake Pointe Woods in Sarasota, FL.
She was born May 15, 1929 in Lockport, NY. Daughter of the late Rehnold and Helen (Peterson) Swanson. She was a graduate of Jamestown High School, class of 1947.
She was a loving and caring mother and a friend to all.
Surviving are three children Carin (Stephen) Nemeth, Darlene (Jerry) Fowler and Jeffrey (Robbie) Johnson of Sarasota, Fl. Grandmother to Heather Johnson of NYC.
She was preceded in death by husband Wallace whom she married Sept. 18, 1948 and who died Oct. 14, 1992. As well as her sister Marjorie Kindland and her brother Robert Swanson.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in remembrance of Betty to the Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
