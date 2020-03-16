|
Fox, Betty Anne
Oct. 1921 - Mar. 13, 2020
Betty Anne Fox, of Sarasota, FL passed away on March 13, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Fox Ward of Sarasota and sons, T. Bruce Fox (Bonnie) of Venice and Brian W. Fox (Cheryl) of Missoula, MT; 6 cherished grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Private services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's honor to The Glenridge Foundation, in recognition of their extremely loving care throughout her years there.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020