Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Anne Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Anne Fox Obituary
Fox, Betty Anne
Oct. 1921 - Mar. 13, 2020
Betty Anne Fox, of Sarasota, FL passed away on March 13, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Fox Ward of Sarasota and sons, T. Bruce Fox (Bonnie) of Venice and Brian W. Fox (Cheryl) of Missoula, MT; 6 cherished grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Private services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's honor to The Glenridge Foundation, in recognition of their extremely loving care throughout her years there.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now