Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Palms Memorial Park Cemetery
170 Honore Avenue
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Bell


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Bell Obituary
Bell, Betty
Sept. 11, 1921 - Feb. 22, 2019
Betty Bell (Gutman), age 97, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Westfield, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019. She was beloved wife of the late Matthew Bell and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her love of reading and for her independent spirit.
Betty is survived by her son Roger Bell & his wife Jenna and their daughters Caroline and Melissa and her fiancé Daniel Reinecke. She is also survived by her daughter, Barbara Schildkrout, her son Aaron Schildkrout & his wife Krystle as well as her daughter Emily Fine & her husband Aaron and their children Emet and Saphira.
A graveside service will be held at noon on March 1, 2019 at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, 170 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34232.
Donations in Betty's honor may be made to Jewish Family and Children's Service of Suncoast (JFCS-Seniors), 2688 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34237.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.