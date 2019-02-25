|
|
Bell, Betty
Sept. 11, 1921 - Feb. 22, 2019
Betty Bell (Gutman), age 97, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Westfield, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019. She was beloved wife of the late Matthew Bell and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her love of reading and for her independent spirit.
Betty is survived by her son Roger Bell & his wife Jenna and their daughters Caroline and Melissa and her fiancé Daniel Reinecke. She is also survived by her daughter, Barbara Schildkrout, her son Aaron Schildkrout & his wife Krystle as well as her daughter Emily Fine & her husband Aaron and their children Emet and Saphira.
A graveside service will be held at noon on March 1, 2019 at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, 170 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34232.
Donations in Betty's honor may be made to Jewish Family and Children's Service of Suncoast (JFCS-Seniors), 2688 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34237.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019