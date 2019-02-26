|
Gloudeman, Betty C.
Apr 22, 1942 - Feb 20, 2019
Betty, 76, of Venice, passed away surrounded by her family. Born in Milwaukee, WI, Betty was a devoted caregiver for her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, passionate friend, and dear matriarch. She enjoyed gardening with her husband, cooking and baking for those she loved, and delighted in sewing, quilting, and crocheting with her friends. She was most content "playing" cards or dominoes out on the lanai, swimming with her grandchildren, or watching the sunset at the Jetty. Betty is remembered by her husband of 59 years, Robert; her three sons, Mark (Mary Jean), Jeffrey (Marcia), and Scott (Anne); nine grandchildren, Thomas, Michael, Andrew, Matthew, Amy, Jenny, Shannon, Sarah, and Ean; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Maxent; and her sister, Colleen. Her giving and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
