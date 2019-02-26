Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gloudeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty C. Gloudeman


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty C. Gloudeman Obituary
Gloudeman, Betty C.
Apr 22, 1942 - Feb 20, 2019
Betty, 76, of Venice, passed away surrounded by her family. Born in Milwaukee, WI, Betty was a devoted caregiver for her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, passionate friend, and dear matriarch. She enjoyed gardening with her husband, cooking and baking for those she loved, and delighted in sewing, quilting, and crocheting with her friends. She was most content "playing" cards or dominoes out on the lanai, swimming with her grandchildren, or watching the sunset at the Jetty. Betty is remembered by her husband of 59 years, Robert; her three sons, Mark (Mary Jean), Jeffrey (Marcia), and Scott (Anne); nine grandchildren, Thomas, Michael, Andrew, Matthew, Amy, Jenny, Shannon, Sarah, and Ean; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Maxent; and her sister, Colleen. Her giving and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now