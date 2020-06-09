Childers, Betty

1926 - April 15, 2020

Betty C Childers, 93, Venice, formerly of Harvard, IL. and St. Louis, MO passed away peacefully April 15, 2020 at the Tidewell Hospice house with her family around her.

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Betty was born in Pueblo, CO in 1926. She was raised in Springfield, MO where, during WWII she met and married the love of her life Bill Childers while he served in the Navy. They were married 64 wonderful years until Bill passed away in December 2008.

After the war they made their family home in Harvard, IL. Raising a daughter Carol of Venice, and two sons, William and Douglas of Venice. They moved briefly to St. Louis before retiring and making Venice their home in 1984.

Her outgoing and friendly personality touched everyone around her.

Betty will be remembered especially for her love and strong devotion to her family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Venice and a graveside service will be held in Colorado where her remains will be interred with her life long love, Bill.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store