Ebersole, Betty
Sept 30, 1932 - Jan 6, 2020
Betty was born, along with her brother, Bobby Dean, on September 30, 1932 to A. Lincoln and Ida (Miller) Yoder in Berlin, Ohio. She died on Epiphany, January 6, 2020 at West View Healthy Living (Wooster, OH) following a significant stroke two months prior.
On September 27, 1953, she married Lewis Ebersole, the love of her life for 58 years. Ten days later, they moved to Puerto Rico for a Voluntary Service assignment. When they settled in Sarasota in 1959, their household included three languages and three young children. After 1989, they split their time between Sarasota and Wooster, Ohio. Betty continued to do so after Lewy departed this soil in 2012, a victim of Parkinson's Disease.
Family was central, as can be confirmed by her children and their spouses: Phil (Gail) Ebersole, Keith (Beth) Ebersole, and Miriam (Kenton) Showalter. She delighted in the uniqueness of each child and her eight grandchildren, Wade (Sara), Jared, Megan (Aaron), Eric, Drew (Kara), Michael, Travis (Sierra), and Derek (Kaylee), along with recent arrivals of seven great-grandchildren, and beautiful foster great-grandchildren. Betty was the second youngest of nine. In addition to her loving husband and twin brother (deceased at two months), she was preceded in death by an infant son, Jay Vaughn, four sisters, Mary Hummel, Geneva Mullet, Vera Boyd, and Gladys Mast; one sister-in-law, Naomi Yoder; and five brothers-in-law, Paul Hummel, Ivan Mullet, Waive Boyd, Ray Mast, and Bill Rottman, all from Holmes or Wayne County, Ohio. She is survived by two sisters, Mabel Rottman and Judy Stutzman (Ward), and a brother, Carl Yoder (Sue).
Betty not only served with her husband in Puerto Rico, but she also played a critical role in helping him to build and operate a successful sod business and to establish a profitable garden and produce store. She baked pastries and staffed the corner produce stand when Lewy wanted to return to his roots as a vegetable farmer in Smithville. At age 57, she completed a CNA course and served as a tender and treasured home health aide for several years.
She was a beloved storyteller, entertaining guests, settling her children at bedtime, or charming a pewful of youngsters with wildly imaginative tales, often with uncommon props and characters. Betty was famous for her pranks and shenanigans, chocolate chip cookies, sewing talent, and adventurous spirit (rollercoasters, firecrackers…). She reserved one day weekly for her sisters, with whom she shared deep bonds and exceptional card-playing skills – Rook!
Betty enjoyed travel with loved ones, visiting 13 countries and many states, but her truest pleasures were found near home where she shared her profound hospitality with any and all. Employees chatted at the table, entrepreneurs strategized, missionaries stayed the night, dear friends shared coffee and support, and many church groups fellowshipped and were fed. Never allowing a soul to feel left out, she was the face and hands of Jesus to those who crossed her path – including her very fortunate family members, happy beneficiaries of her powerful and endless love and affection.
Visitation and calling hours will be Friday, 5-8pm at Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ohio, Graveside Service Saturday, 9am at Berlin Cemetery, Memorial Service Saturday, 11am at Smithville Mennonite Church with lunch following.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020