Home

POWERED BY

Services
Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34231
941-921-4247
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mullinnix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Elaine Mullinnix

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Elaine Mullinnix Obituary
Mullinnix, Betty Elaine
July 21, 1949 - Oct 10, 2019
Betty Elaine Mullinnix of Sarasota, FL, originally from Statesville, NC. Betty moved to the Sarasota area in late 1980's. She began her real estate career 37 years ago and over time, she earned the respect and admiration of her peers, and members of the community where she concentrated her business for 30 years, The Oaks in Osprey. With her friend and business partner, Steve Abbe, she successfully built one of the top performing real estate teams in the state of Florida. Betty will always be remembered by those who were fortunate enough to be part of her life as someone who always made you feel better. She was caring, respectful, and always put others first; all who knew her were somehow affected by her in a positive way. Betty is survived by her devoted husband, Gene Bretoi, son Michael, and stepsons Jeffrey and Mathew Bretoi and their families. She will forever live in the memories and hearts of those who love her.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now