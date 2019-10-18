|
|
Mullinnix, Betty Elaine
July 21, 1949 - Oct 10, 2019
Betty Elaine Mullinnix of Sarasota, FL, originally from Statesville, NC. Betty moved to the Sarasota area in late 1980's. She began her real estate career 37 years ago and over time, she earned the respect and admiration of her peers, and members of the community where she concentrated her business for 30 years, The Oaks in Osprey. With her friend and business partner, Steve Abbe, she successfully built one of the top performing real estate teams in the state of Florida. Betty will always be remembered by those who were fortunate enough to be part of her life as someone who always made you feel better. She was caring, respectful, and always put others first; all who knew her were somehow affected by her in a positive way. Betty is survived by her devoted husband, Gene Bretoi, son Michael, and stepsons Jeffrey and Mathew Bretoi and their families. She will forever live in the memories and hearts of those who love her.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019