Rose, Betty G.
Apr 16, 1923 - Oct 21, 2019
Betty Gugger Rose of Sarasota died October 21, 2019. Betty was born April 16, 1923 in Dunmore, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Kathryn Gugger. She moved to Philadelphia, where she met the love of her life, Earl Rose. After living in Stamford, Connecticut for 30 years, she and Earl moved to Sarasota in 1993.
Betty was a secretary for many years and a member of Church of the Palms, Sarasota. She was a school tutor and Girl Scout Leader. She also volunteered playing the keyboard at nursing and retirement homes, where the residents enjoyed her music and friendly personality.
Her loving husband of 56 years, Earl, predeceased her. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Dascola and Nancy Rose, her grandchildren Michelle Nardozzi and Nicholas Dascola, and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be Friday, Nov. 1 at 1:30 at Church of the Palms. National Cremation Society, Sarasota, is in charge. Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239; or to , 2801 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34237.
