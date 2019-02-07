Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley, Haeberle & Barth Funeral Home
1100 Pine Ave
Union, NJ 07083
(908) 686-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hillman


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Hillman Obituary
Hillman, Betty
Oct 18, 1930 - Jan 27, 2019
Betty Hillman passed away at the age of 88. Betty, a native of The Bronx and longtime resident of New York City; Sherman, CT; Longboat Key and Sarasota FL, leaves behind two sons (Ken and Scott), two daughters-in-law (Bridget and Tina) and five grandchildren (Harry, Emma, Sam, Maya and Johanna) who love and miss her deeply. Betty was a dancer, an artist, a skier and a sailor, but most of all she was a devoted wife to Joe (who died in 2003), mother and grandmother.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.