|
|
Hillman, Betty
Oct 18, 1930 - Jan 27, 2019
Betty Hillman passed away at the age of 88. Betty, a native of The Bronx and longtime resident of New York City; Sherman, CT; Longboat Key and Sarasota FL, leaves behind two sons (Ken and Scott), two daughters-in-law (Bridget and Tina) and five grandchildren (Harry, Emma, Sam, Maya and Johanna) who love and miss her deeply. Betty was a dancer, an artist, a skier and a sailor, but most of all she was a devoted wife to Joe (who died in 2003), mother and grandmother.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019