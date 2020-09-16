1/
Betty J. (McAllister) Bennett
1931 - 2020
Bennett, Betty J. (McAllister)
Jul 20, 1931 - Jul 10, 2020
Betty Bennett of Sarasota, FL. Formerly of North Turner, ME, died on July 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Gerald and her daughter, Paula Aspinall.
Betty retired from the School Food Service after 25 years as assistant manager.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindi (Wayne) Lind; grandson, Keefe Aspinall; four great-grandchildren; her fiancée of 16 years, Jim Lucas, family and friends who were very dear to her.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Twin Lakes Park Pavilion at 3:45pm on Fri., Oct. 9, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. www.tidewellhospice.org/
For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com



Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
03:45 PM
Twin Lakes Park Pavilion
