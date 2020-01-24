|
Bentsen, Betty Jean
Nov 2, 1928 - Dec 23, 2019
of Sarasota passed away on December 23, 2019 at the age of 91, she was born in Holmes County, Florida on November 2, 1928.
She is survived by her loving husband Harry Bentsen & sons Ronald & Dennis Morrell. She is preceded in death by her parents Floyd & Jonny K. Williams
Graveside service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12:30PM at Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241, Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.
