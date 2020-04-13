|
Gray, Betty M.
Jun 1, 1929 - Apr 9, 2020
Betty M. Gray of Sarasota has passed. She was born in Lakeland on June 1, 1929 and passed in Sarasota on April 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years George, her sisters Delores & Joyce, her brothers C.L. & Lloyd. She is survived by her sons Mike (Toni) and Steve, grandsons Andrew (Jenny) and Charles, brothers Robert (Cathy) & Ron (Linda) of Sarasota.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Jackson officiating.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020