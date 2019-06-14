|
McMillin-Fox, Betty
Sept. 21, 1922 - May, 31, 2019
Betty Jane Mcmillin-Fox, 96, of Venice, Fl, peacefully passed away on May 31, 2019.
The Memorial Service will be held on June 19th at 2:00pm in the Renaissance Room at Village on the Isle. Reverends Chris Romig and Don Hillerich will be officiating.
Betty was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 21, 1922. She graduated from Kiser High School and continued to receive her master's degree in education from Ohio State University.
On May 24, 1947, Betty married Fred McMillin, Jr. They were happily married for 61 years until his death in 2008. In 2011, Betty married Ralph M. Fox until his death in 2013.
Betty is survived by 2 sons, Dan McMillin (Judy), Tipp City, OH. and David McMillin (Vickie), Stokesdale, N. C., 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 3 stepchildren and many loving friends.
Along with her previous husbands, she is preceded in death by her parents, James and Bertha Brinkerhoff, a sister Francis Robert, and stepdaughter Harriet Fox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Partners at V.O.T.I., 910 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34285. Thank you! Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 14 to June 18, 2019