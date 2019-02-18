Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
First Brethren Church
150 N. Shade Ave
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Betty Miller


1936 - 2019
Betty Miller Obituary
Miller, Betty
July 5, 1936 - Jan 19, 2019
Betty N. Miller, 82 of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Mesopotamia, died Saturday January 19, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born July 5, 1936 to the late Mahlon and Gertrude (Whetstone) Miller. She married Albert Miller on July 2, 1955. Betty was a school bus driver in Sarasota, FL for over 30 years She also decorated cakes for many years. She will be greatly missed by her husband Al. Her children, Rhonda (Monroe) Hostetler of Middlefield, OH, and Kevin Miller of Sarasota, FL., 8 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Gertrude Yoder and a brother, Joe (Bonnie) Miller, both of Sarasota, FL. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by 4 brothers, and 4 sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 6:00 PM at the First Brethren Church, 150 N. Shade Ave. Sarasota, FL. 34237. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com
Sly Family Funeral Home, Middlefield, OH assisted the family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
