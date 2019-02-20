|
|
Thompson, Betty R.
June 27, 1922 - Feb. 14, 2019
Betty Ruth (Felton) Thompson, 96, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on February 14, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1922 in Millersburg, Ohio.
Betty worked as a legal secretary until retirement, and attended First United Methodist Church of Sarasota until her health prevented her attendance.
She is preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Howard Thompson, and her son, Terrance Arthur Thompson.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Judy (Jim) Reese; her grandchildren, Chris Thompson, Sheri Moore, and Leigh Thompson; her great grandchildren, Sharla, Nicki, Rachel, Lauren, and Mindy; and her great-great grandchild, Penelope "Penny".
Visitation for Betty will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 12-2pm with a service beginning at 2pm at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park; 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019