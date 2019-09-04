Home

Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Light of the World International Church
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Payne Chapel A.M.E. Church
Betty Rose Harvin Obituary
Harvin, Betty Rose
Dec. 29, 1936 - Aug. 24, 2019
Betty Rose Harvin, 82, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm - 8:30pm on Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 at Light of the World International Church. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Sep. 7, 2019 at Payne Chapel A.M.E. Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Susan Harvin-Peterson, Judi Harvin and Unique Ward; sons, Keith Harvin and Ricardo Moodie; sister, Marjorie Mitchell; brother, Leroy Billy Gilmore.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
