Betty Rose Staiger
1923 - 2020
Staiger, Betty Rose
June 1, 1923 - Aug. 31, 2020
Betty Rose Staiger, 97 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 31, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1923 in Akron, Ohio to the late Elizabeth and Fred Staiger. She was also preceded in death by her 2 sisters and 5 brothers. Betty was the head nurse of surgery at Akron City Hospital until 1973. Nurse Betty moved to Sarasota, Florida and started working as the Director of Nursing at the Lakehouse West retirement community where she also lived until her death. When she wasn't busy talking to the other residents, she spent her time reading her books and the comic strip Beetle Bailey. She also enjoyed watching the Hallmark channel. Aunt Betty was loved and will be missed by her nieces and nephews and many Florida acquaintances. The family wants to thank all the staff and her friends at Lakehouse West as well as those who helped her medically. We also want to extend a special thank you to Jo Alyce Bennett for her many years of caring for our Aunt Betty and as her friend for taking her to her favorite restaurants, theaters and museums. Cremation has taken place and Interment will be held in Akron, Ohio at a future date. Betty was a very generous lady to many and if you would like to honor her please donate to your favorite charity in her memory. Toale Brothers Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

