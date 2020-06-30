Sandler, Betty

Apr 21, 1922 - Jun 26, 2020

After a long healthy and happy life, Betty Sandler died on June 26, 2020 at the age of 98. A talented interior decorator into her 90th year, Betty was an optimist with a passion for learning new things. She traveled the world with her late husband Mark and later with her long time partner Danny Bloomberg, filling her home with beautiful artifacts. She made lifelong friends wherever she went.

Betty leaves behind her treasured grandchildren: Anita and Scott Markowitz, Glen Sandler, Robert Sandler and Marsha and Ethan Kline and great-grandchildren Lily Markowitz, Jonah Markowitz, Nina Sandler and Ross Sandler and daughter-in-law Diane Sandler. She will be truly missed by her beloved extended family and her many, many friends. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements



