Wild, Betty
October 24th, 1925 - May 31st, 2019
Betty Wild passed away May 31, 2019, in Sarasota at her home at Bay Village, following a stroke. She was born in New York to young, Sephardic immigrants from Turkey. After graduating high school, she worked at Saks in New York, specializing in high-end handbags. She and her step-mother, Regina Cohen, later moved to Miami, where Betty sold handbags at the Fountainbleu and then jewelry at Balogh's jewelry store. One of her Balogh's customers took a liking to Betty and invited her to meet her son, Richard Wild - that meeting was the start of a life-long romance. After marrying, they lived, briefly, in St. Louis before coming to Sarasota in the 1960's and opening Really Wild, a groovy, hip and very purple clothing store for young women. Gregarious and stylish, Betty and Dick worked together at Really Wild on St. Armand's for many years before closing the shop and retiring to their dream home on Turtle Beach, fishing, traveling and entertaining. They moved to Bay Village about twelve years ago; Betty stayed on after Richard passed away in 2009. Still social and curious, Betty spent much of her time in recent years visiting with others and reading in the library at Bay Village. She is survived by her older son, Lawrence Wild, a dentist and endodontic anesthetist in the Sarasota area; her younger son, Michael Wild, a partner and engineering consultant at NewFields in Atlanta; Michael's wife, Julie Rothstein, a retired attorney in Atlanta; and granddaughters Mollie Wild, an engineer with Panasonic and Hannah Wild, a post-baccalaureate researcher with the National Institutes of Health.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 31 to June 2, 2019