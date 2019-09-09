|
|
Cook, Beulah Lee
Aug. 17, 1918 - Sept. 7, 2019
Beulah L. Cook, 101, of Sarasota passed away September 7, 2019. A native Floridian, Beulah was preceded in death by her husband Fay T. Cook. She is survived by her daughters Donna (Wayne) Galberaith & Judy (Bill) Terry, son David, grandchildren Kimberly, Alison, & Brian, and great grandchildren Camryn, Brennan, Grace, & Jack.
Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 11th, with funeral services following at 11:00 am, all at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 40 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. Interment will take place in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park in Tampa.
Beulah's family requests memorial contributions be made to TideWell Hospice, Inc. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory are caring for arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019