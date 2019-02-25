|
Valera, Beverly Ann
Dec 16, 1933 - Feb 22, 2019
Beverly Ann Valera, 85, of Port Charlotte, FL, died on Feb 22, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 on March 1, 2019, at Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc., 3070 S. McCall Rd. Englewood, FL. Services will be held at 11:00 on March 1, 2019 at St. Maximillian Kobe Catholic Church, 1441 Spear St. Port Charlotte, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
