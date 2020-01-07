|
|
Bohon, Beverly, B.
Sept 18, 1937 - Dec 31, 2019
Beverly Bohon, 82, passed away in Sarasota on December 21, 2019. She was born in Quincy, IL to parents Benjamin Crocker and Bernice Boyer. She grew up in Farmington, IA, but moved back to Quincy where she met her husband, Clinton D Bohon. They moved to Sarasota in 1964, where they opened Ringling Jewelers in 1971. They closed the store in 1996. Beverly then went on to work for Ruth Prefontaine CPA for 20 years. Beverly and Clinton were also members of Pine Shores Presbyterian Church for over 45 years where Beverly enjoyed being a member of the choir.
Beverly was preceded in death by sisters Patsy McLaughlin Logsdon and Betty Crocker Richmond, as well as nephew Patrick F McLaughlin.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Clinton, and niece Pamela Shrauner.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 9th at 1:30PM at Sunnyside Village.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Pine Shores Presbyterian Music Choir.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020