Beverly and I worked together for 16 years, and although she technically worked for me as a paralegal, she was far more than that. We were a tight team, supporting each other not only to accomplish great things at work, but through milestones and struggles personally and through life. I have so many stories and memories of that fiery red head that hustled and worked harder than anyone I had ever known, and so many little mementos and notes and cards in my office. My kitchen drawer contains pot holders that she knitted for me, and my jewelry box has bead necklaces and earrings that she made. On my coat rack is a glass turtle chime that glistens when the sun hits it midday. She was dedicated, strong, sensitive and beautiful, and I miss her terribly. Heaven is blessed by her presence.

TELESE MCKAY

Coworker