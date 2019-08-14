Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Champion's Life International Church
501 2nd St SE
Ruskin, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly D. Bowen


1948 - 2019
Send Flowers
Beverly D. Bowen Obituary
Bowen, Beverly D
Oct 18, 1948 - Aug 9, 2019
Beverly D Bowen, 70, of Palmetto, FL, formerly of Norwich, Connecticut, died on Aug 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, Aug 16, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL 34221. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 at Champion's Life International Church, 501 2nd St SE, Ruskin, FL 33570. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.