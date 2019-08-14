|
Bowen, Beverly D
Oct 18, 1948 - Aug 9, 2019
Beverly D Bowen, 70, of Palmetto, FL, formerly of Norwich, Connecticut, died on Aug 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, Aug 16, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL 34221. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 at Champion's Life International Church, 501 2nd St SE, Ruskin, FL 33570. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019