|
|
Andersen, Beverly Elaine
Jan 31, 1936 - Jul 20, 2019
Born in Titonka, IA, to Henry and Margaret (Sleper) Stecker January 31, 1936. She spent her youth on the family farm, the oldest of ten children. She made her way to the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis where she met and married Maury Andersen, a pharmacist with a partnership in a local drug store. They had three children in Minneapolis where she studied cooking under food chemist and author Verna Meyer. After some years they sold their share of the partnership to buy a drug store in Blue Earth, Minnesota. Bev taught cooking classes through the county extension program and a local cooking school. She taught young housewives to cook healthy food for families on a budget along with specialty classes. She furthered her cooking education by studying under traveling chefs like Jacque Pepin when they came through Minneapolis or in Paris when they travelled to Europe. Between dinner parties for any reason, women's and couple's golf, multiple bridge groups, investing and cooking classes she kept very busy. She mentored a young girl through the Kinship program and hosted foreign exchange students. After raising a family for 14 years they sold the store and moved to the gulf coast of Florida. Here Bev became active in Friendship Force hosting many visiting travelers from around the world as well as keeping up with bridge, golf and traveling. She was granted her final wish to see her great granddaughter born shortly before she died at home on July 20th 2019. Her son and husband cared for her as she fought illness and cancer for over two years, she was 83 years old. She is survived by her loving husband Maury, her three children Kristi, Wendy Traxler both of Minneapolis and Douglas in Sarasota, Fl. Her four sisters Marlys (Bob) Randick of Lafayette, CA, Virginia (Stan) Axtell of Greeley, CO. Jocelyn Stecker of Minneapolis and Margaret (Tom) Lichter of Burt, IA. Her four brothers Harlen Stecker of Isanti, MN, Bruce (Joyce) Stecker of Buffalo, MN, Dean (Linda) Stecker of Knoxville, IA, Lemont "Dick" Stecker of Hachita, NM. She was preceded in death by her brother Darrel Stecker. Any memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Memorial service to be held on Monday, November 4th at 3 pm at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019