Beverly Gerry
1929 - 2020
Gerry, Beverly
Jun 17, 1929 - May 13, 2020
Beverly Gerry passed away peacefully in Sarasota, FL on May 13, 2020. She was born on June 17th, 1929, to Harry and Florence Kuster and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Beverly married William Gerry December 12, 1948, and together they raised a family of four boys and two girls in Floral Park, NY. Beverly spent the early marriage years raising the family, and as the children moved on to high school and college, Beverly worked as a fiscal administrator in a health care rehabilitation facility on Long Island.
In 1981, Beverly, her husband, younger daughter, her mother and her in-laws moved to Venice Florida. Beverly was very active in retirement, taking leadership roles at the South Venice Civic Association and as a director of Associated Medicare Patients, Inc., of Venice. In addition to her volunteer work, Beverly and her husband enjoyed many years of tennis, swimming, paddle ball, boating, kayaking, beach combing, and travel. Beverly's zest for life included a passion for cooking and entertaining. Her Christmas Eve twelve-course dinners were legendary. She often hosted family dinners and parties at her home in Venice. Her 90th "birthday lobster party" was a wonderful celebration for a remarkable woman.
Beverly was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, William; infant son, Gerard; daughter Mary Kiesel and parents Harry and Florence Kuster. She is survived by children: William Gerry and wife Cathleen of Venice, FL; Lawrence Gerry and wife Gail of Arlington, VA; Russell Gerry and wife Judith of Venice, FL, and daughter Valerie Cotton and husband Timothy of Englewood, FL, along with ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Tidewell Hospice, online at (https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/) or by check to 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota 34238 Attention: Philanthropy. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Herald Tribune from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
