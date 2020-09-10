Baker, Beverly J.

Feb 6, 1929 - Aug 24, 2020

It is with great sorrow that the family of Beverly J.(Nanny) Baker, share that she peacefully passed away on August 24, 2020, at the graceful age of 91.

She was born on February 6, 1929 in Johnson City, NY, to the late Gerry and Gladys Pierce.

Beverly was a resident of Sarasota, FL, and formerly the San Francisco Bay Area.

Beverly had a successful career with American Airlines in San Francisco. After retiring, she and husband Donald relocated to Sarasota and enjoyed a wonderful life of road trips and cruising. Beverly was a lover of animals and active with the Humane Society. She was also an avid Mahjong and pinochle player. She enjoyed reading and listening to music in her quiet times, but her favorite pastime was to be in the company of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by Donald, her husband of 37 years in September, 2012.

She is survived by her four children: Bonnie (Donald) of Albuquerque, NM; Kathy (Kevin) of Sarasota, FL; Gary (Patty) of San Jose, CA; and Michael (Denise) of St. Petersburg, FL. She is also survived ten grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

Beverly had a wonderful zest for life and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.



