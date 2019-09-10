|
|
Torrey, Beverly M
Mar 17, 1942 - Sept 6, 2019
Beverly M. Torrey (age 77) of Sarasota, FL formerly of Hanover, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on September 6th, 2019. Beverly was a very caring person who put others ahead of herself. She was a certified nurses aide for many years, using her prowess towards making her patients comfortable, and cared for. She also had a great fondness for animals, wishing she could adopt all who needed a home. Beverly leaves behind her brothers Barker (Catherine) of Boise, ID, Gordon (Priscilla) of Halifax, Mass.; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great-great nephews and many friends. Services for Beverly will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember Beverly may donate to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota or your local humane society.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019