Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Manypenny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly S. Manypenny


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly S. Manypenny Obituary
Manypenny,
Beverly S.
Dec 8, 1946 - Sept 20, 2019
Beverly S. Manypenny, 72, of Osprey FL and formerly of Alexandria, VA and Elgin, IL, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Sarasota, FL, and will be dearly missed. She was born on December 8, 1946 to the late John W. and Thelma Bailey Shesler in Lacompte, LA. She graduated from Drake University in 1968. Beverly married Gerald Manypenny November 14, 1970. Both she and Jerry worked for the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C. She later enjoyed volunteer work for the National Archives in the nation's capital and at the Sarasota Library-Osprey branch after the couple retired in FL. She was an active member of chapter FE, P.E.O. sisterhood and a lively participant in a neighborhood book club. Beverly's skills as hostess were unsurpassed.
Beverly's family includes a brother, John, of Osprey, FL; sister Juanita and husband Jim Barnes of Cherry Valley, IL; nieces Jamie (Ryan) Spears and their children, and Jill (Tyler) Woodward and their children; first cousin Don (Sandra) Henry of Burlington, IA; sisters-in-law Terry and Sherry and brother-in-law Larry, and many beloved Manypenny family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, sister-in-law Vickie Shesler, and several Manypenny family members.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.