Manypenny,
Beverly S.
Dec 8, 1946 - Sept 20, 2019
Beverly S. Manypenny, 72, of Osprey FL and formerly of Alexandria, VA and Elgin, IL, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Sarasota, FL, and will be dearly missed. She was born on December 8, 1946 to the late John W. and Thelma Bailey Shesler in Lacompte, LA. She graduated from Drake University in 1968. Beverly married Gerald Manypenny November 14, 1970. Both she and Jerry worked for the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C. She later enjoyed volunteer work for the National Archives in the nation's capital and at the Sarasota Library-Osprey branch after the couple retired in FL. She was an active member of chapter FE, P.E.O. sisterhood and a lively participant in a neighborhood book club. Beverly's skills as hostess were unsurpassed.
Beverly's family includes a brother, John, of Osprey, FL; sister Juanita and husband Jim Barnes of Cherry Valley, IL; nieces Jamie (Ryan) Spears and their children, and Jill (Tyler) Woodward and their children; first cousin Don (Sandra) Henry of Burlington, IA; sisters-in-law Terry and Sherry and brother-in-law Larry, and many beloved Manypenny family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, sister-in-law Vickie Shesler, and several Manypenny family members.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019