Beverly Wilson
1956 - 2020
Wilson, Beverly
Apr 5, 1956 - May 15, 2020
Beverly Wilson, 64, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on May 15, 2020. Private services will be held on Fri., May 22, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: sisters, Charlene Barton, Alicia Wilson and Janice Roberson; special big sister, Shelia Sanders; God mother, Christine Clark; special friend, Calvin Bryant Sr.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
